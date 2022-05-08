Bear cubs reunited with mother after being found hiding behind Redbox stand at Truckee shopping center

Representatives with the Bear League helped police get the cubs out of their hiding spot and reunite them with their mother, according to police.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Two bear cubs have been reunited with their mother after being found by police hiding behind a Redbox stand at a Truckee shopping center.

On Friday morning, officers with the Truckee Police Department found the two three-month-old cubs hiding behind the Redbox stand in front of a CVS. The cubs would not come out of their hiding spot, according to police.

As the businesses in the area began to open up, the parking lot became busy which is why police say they called the Bear League.

One at a time, a representative with the Bear League and two Truckee Police officers wrestled the cubs into a kennel as a crowd began to gather and cheer, the Bear League says.

Officials drove the cubs to an area where the forest meets the shopping center's parking lot and placed the kennels in front of a large tree. Bear League representatives say the cubs were screaming, which alerted their mother who was nearby.

After officials opened the doors of the kennels, the cubs climbed up the large tree and their mother began to approach the scene, eventually joining her cubs by climbing up the tree.

With campgrounds in the Sierra such as Fallen Leaf, Kaspain, Meeks Bay, Nevada Beach and William Kent opening on Friday, the U.S. Forest Service posted to Facebook Saturday asking people to be aware of bears.

