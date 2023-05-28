Video: Bear gets caught in powerful flow of Yuba River in Nevada County

One official says the bear survived the trip across the river, but emphasizes it's highly unlikely a person would have been able to do the same.

WASHINGTON, California — A bear got caught in the powerful flows of the of the Yuba River Saturday.

A video posted by Washington Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Stewart showed the bear going into the water to cross to the other side. He took the video off the deck of the Washington Hotel in Nevada County.

The bear is seen getting caught in the current and forced downstream, bobbing a few times underneath the water before eventually swimming to the other side.

Stewart described the bear as being roughly 300 pounds.

He emphasized that while the bear was able to withstand the force of the river, it's highly unlikely a person would have been able to do the same. His message comes as some head to the water ways to enjoy Memorial Day weekend.

The Washington Volunteer Fire Department provided the following PSA regarding the South Yuba River this season.

MOM’S RULES



As a child growing up on the South Yuba River there were lots of rules that other kids didn’t have, but two have stuck with me:



1. You can’t go barefoot until mom’s birthday (early May), and



2. You can’t go down to the river until the Fourth of July



Number 2 is especially true this year! With the epic snowpack and the warmer weather, the already high river will increase its flow starting Friday as the high-country lakes start to spill.



Note how a professional addresses the river this time of year, helmet, personal flotation device, and thermal protection coupled with training!

