Bear relocated to hills after appearing near Hickman in Stanislaus County

The bear was ultimately tranquillized with the help of the Department of Fish and Wildfire and taken to a new home in the hills.

HICKMAN, Calif. — A wayward bear was relocated to the hills after being spotted in the Hickman area.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office responded to bear sighting reports on Monday. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the bear was reported in a populated area. 

While officials said the bear was no harm to anyone, they were concerned about a school in the area on Lake Road. However, officials said the situation resulted in a happy ending.

The bear was ultimately tranquillized with the help of the Department of Fish and Wildfire and taken to a new home in the hills.

