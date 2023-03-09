Amador County's Bear River Resort Lodge destroyed in fire

The fire's cause has not yet been determined, but County Supervisor Jeff Brown said it possibly started in a kitchen.

PIONEER, Calif. — A Sunday morning fire destroyed a resort lodge in Amador County, fire officials said.

Crews with the Amador Fire Protection District said that they were called to a structure fire at the Bear River Resort near the community of Pioneer early Sunday morning.

The Bear River Resort Lodge was destroyed in the blaze. Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

In a Facebook post, Amador County Supervisor Jeff Brown said the fire possibly started inside a kitchen.

"Thanks to Amador Fire Protection District, CalFire, Lockwood Fire and Ione Fire no other builds were badly damage," the Facebook post said. "Thankfully no injuries were reported but the fire was very hot, shown by the melted bumper and sign."

