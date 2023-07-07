Ways to beat the heat this summer in Folsom

There are several options to cool off in Folsom including public pools, spray grounds and the library.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Triple digits are set to head back to Northern California this month reminding us summer is officially here. Folsom has several ways to beat the heat including an aquatic center and spray parks.

Here are fun ways to beat the heat in Folsom.

SWIMMING POOL

Steve Miklos Aquatic Center 1200 Riley St.

The Steve Miklos Aquatic Center is open daily for recreational swimming from 1-5 p.m. This aquatic center offers fun and fitness as well as several amenities for the entire family.

Amenities include:

Interactive play structure

Diving boards

Three pools

Lounge space in the sun or shade

Poolside café

The giant inflatable obstacle courses

General Admission:

Ages under 2 years: free

Ages 2–3: $4

Ages 4-54: $7

Ages 55+: $5

The giant inflatable obstacle courses require the purchase of a $3 wristband.

SPRAY GROUNDS

Folsom has three spray parks; the flume and creek water feature at Livermore Community Park, and splash pads at Kemp Park and Nisenan Park.

Amenities at each spray park include barbecues, concession snacks, picnic tables, sports fields and more.

All spray grounds are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours are subject to change throughout the summer as needed for maintenance or repairs.

FOLSOM PUBLIC LIBRARY

Looking to just stay indoors with air-conditioners? The Folsom Public Library is offering a cool and comfortable refuge for those looking to stay out of the heat.

With an air-conditioned environment, the library is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

The city of Folsom mentions pets are allowed in the library meeting room but they must be in a carrier or on a leash.

