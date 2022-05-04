Beloved chimp Nori, known for her sass, dies at the North Carolina Zoo

By the age of five, Nori started to experience loss of balance and seizures.

A beloved chimp at the North Carolina Zoo has died. The NC Zoo said Nori, an 11-year-old member of the chimpanzee troop was euthanized Monday due to declining health.

Zoo staff said Nori was not just quirky but full of sass. The chimp was born at the zoo on August 2, 2010. By the age of five, Nori started to experience loss of balance and seizures. She was eventually diagnosed with epilepsy.

"We reached out to Duke Health early on in Nori's disease and started collaborating with a neurologist specializing in epilepsy," said the Zoo's Director of Animal Health, Dr. Jb Minter. "We attempted numerous antiseizure medications through the years with varying success, and unfortunately, Nori's seizures have never been fully controlled."

Nori then experienced a steep decline in her quality of life including increased seizure activity and excessive bodily injury, according to the NC Zoo. Her medications also made her tired and drowsy. The chimp troop recently started avoiding her because chimps preferred to be around other, highly social animals. The lack of social interaction can be distressing for a chimp.

"From the day she was born, Nori captured and held tight the hearts of all that knew her. Caring for her as an infant, watching her grow with the other chimps is the most rewarding and meaningful thing I have done in my career," said Jennifer Ireland, the Zoo's curator of mammals. "Nori was a goofball and full of sass. Nori's health challenges over the past few years have been tough on everyone. I cannot speak highly enough of Nori's care staff and the veterinary team at the North Carolina Zoo for all they have done to care for Nori over her lifetime."

The zoo's troop now consists of 15 chimpanzees – nine females – Asha, Amy, Ebi, Gari, Genie, Gerre, Gigi, Ruby and Tammy, and six males – Gus, Kendall, Jonathan, Lance, Obi and Sokoto.