Below average temperatures highlight a beautiful July weekend ahead for Northern California

While temperatures will be below average this weekend, expect temperatures in the triple digits next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Even though Northern California is closing in on its climatologically hottest time of the year, this weekend will act as a brief reprieve from the heat.

High temperatures this weekend will be over 20 degrees cooler than last weekend thanks to a sequence of low pressure systems that worked their way onshore starting Wednesday.

Temperatures will be quite cool for July standards; the average high temperature for Sacramento this time of year is 94 degrees and high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for the Thursday – Sunday time frame.

The cooler temperatures can be traced to the jet stream currently flowing directly overhead. When the jet is displaced to the north, temperatures tend to rise, as was the case last weekend.

Beginning Monday, a high pressure system currently centered over the desert southwest will shift west and temperatures will rise once again. Models are hinting at temperatures above 100 but it's too early to nail down specifics.

Regardless, confidence is growing triple digits will return to Northern California next week, so enjoy the cooler temperatures while they are still here.

Looking ahead, we're expecting an upper level ridge to influence our high temps by mid next week. Temps will be trending SLIGHTLY above normal resulting in widespread Moderate HeatRisk.



We're monitoring how this pattern sets up, so stay tuned for updates!@NWSCPC #Cawx pic.twitter.com/XWpHG6DBZJ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 6, 2023

Whether the plan is to hit the road or stay local, check out the localized forecasts below.

Central Valley

High temperatures in the 80s during July in the valley aren't all that common, yet 80s are in the forecast through Sunday in Sacramento.

Downtown Sacramento has experienced an average of four such days in the last 10 years, including 2017 that only experienced highs in the 90s or 100s.

Mild weather (by July standards) sticks with us through the weekend. Monday begins the climb, and we're likely in for some triple digits about a week from now.



We'll worry about that later. Let's enjoy these 80s. 😎 #WXForce10 #CAwx @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/YFk6EDET1s — Brenden Mincheff (@BrendenMincheff) July 6, 2023

A strong Delta breeze will be present this weekend, with gusts expected to exceed 20 mph. The strong onshore flow is part of the reason temperatures will stay on the cool side this weekend.

In areas that don't experience the cooling effects of the delta, like Redding and Chico, temperatures are expected in the 90s.

Tahoe/Sierra

Temperatures will be around average for this time of year in the Sierra.

South Lake Tahoe will have highs in the 70s and locations at higher elevations are likely to struggle to get out of the 60s. Morning lows will be on the chilly side and many locations could dip down into the 30s.

Gusty winds of 20-30 mph are expected in the afternoon hours to go along with the mild temperatures.

Thunderstorm activity is expected to be limited in the Sierra this weekend, with only a few isolated showers popping up in the afternoon hours.

Bay Area/Coast

Expect highs in the mid 60s along the coast this weekend.

The low spinning off the coast will assist in lessening the marine layer and could help to raise temperatures slightly. Still, expect fog up and down the coast in the morning and evening hours and partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon.

Winds will be gusty, especially in the afternoon. Gusts of up to 30 mph are expected due to the low pressure system pushing air onto California's shores.

