Ben Gloff identified as Lodi Public Works employee hit, killed by car while working

Gloff was on duty and working when he was hit by a car Thursday morning

Example video title will go here for this video

LODI, Calif. — The city of Lodi has identified the Public Works employee killed on the job as 37-year-old Ben Gloff.

According to a Facebook post, Gloff was a “dedicated employee who worked to maintain and improve [Lodi]” and was considered by his coworkers and supervisors as a “rising star.”

Gloff leaves behind his wife, Ashlee, and their 3-year-old son Eli.

“He was a light to those he met, always willing to help in any way he could. He put his heart into whatever job he had, giving it his all. He was an amazing person, hardworking, kind, sweet, and put his whole heart into his family,” said Ashlee.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Central Avenue and Watson Street. Gloff was on duty and working when he was hit by a car.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected in the crash. Additional information about the crash hasn’t been released yet.

According to a GoFundMe page raising money for the Gloff family, Eli was diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago and is still battling the disease.

WATCH ALSO: Stockton City officials propose potential solutions amid homeless shelter closure