Benicia bakery creates life-sized Clickers from 'The Last of Us'

The piece, titled The Last of Crust, took months to create and is turning heads at a One House Bakery in Benicia.

BENICIA, Calif. — What do the Mandalorian, Han Solo and “zombies” have in common? Aside from being part of blockbuster franchises, they’ve all been made out of bread by bakers in Benicia.

Hannalee Pervan and her mother Catherine Pervan, co-owners of One House Bakery, spent months creating the 8 foot tall, 4 foot wide sculpture of two clickers from The Last of Us, a video game turned television show.

“It's just such a cool show,” said Hannalee. “We just really fell in love with how beautiful the mushrooms were…I personally thought they were so beautiful and scary at the same time.”

The duo said after the third episode of the show, they just knew they’d be making something to honor the emotional journey it took them through. That something is what they call "The Last of Crust."

Introducing our bread sculpture: The Last of Crust!!! 😂☺️ This is our @beniciamainst Scarecrow entry, based on our... Posted by One House Bakery on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

“We both came to work the next morning and we said to each other we cried after the end of that,” said Catherine. “I can’t believe how character driven and how absolutely beautiful the storyline had been and we said ‘Alright, that's it.’”

The Last of Us show, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, was released on HBO in January and follows Joel and Ellie through a post-apocalyptic-like world on the hunt to find a cure to an infection. While the creatures aren’t zombies, they’re infected, they still look pretty gnarly.

The duo wanted to capture that as best they could, planning and creating this project since the show's release — something they estimate took about 200 hours each to finish.

“[We made] probably over 1000 mushrooms,” said Hannalee. “My staff was like ‘what are you doing?’”

The sculpture is made up of multiple kinds of bread, but also includes a dough with a high sugar content and no yeast so it will be firmer and last longer. This year they did things a little differently than years past, too.

“We stretched [the dough] out super, super thin and then we put it onto the sculpture and then we took the heating gun and cooked it as it was in place,” said Hannalee.

That idea let them get the bubbly, almost skin like texture of the bread on the piece.

The bread sculpture will be one of many entered in the annual Downtown Benicia Main Street Scarecrow Contest where the public will get to vote on their favorites made by businesses.

“We put it up last night and some lady was like ‘I hate it… because it makes me so scared,’” said Hannalee, which Catherine says is “perfect. We love that reaction because I always think you should be a little bit scared on Halloween, right?”

The sculpture can be found at One House Bakery at 918 1st St. in Benicia throughout the month until the scarecrow contest completes.

