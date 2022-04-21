UC Berkeley on lockdown as police investigate threat

Police say there is not an active shooter on campus but they are asking people on campus to go indoors and stay away from doors and windows.

BERKELEY, Calif — University of California, Berkeley police say they are looking for a person trying to hurt specific people on campus and have ordered a campus-wide lockdown.

The university’s police department tweeted earlier Thursday that “an emergency has occurred” and that there was police activity at the school.