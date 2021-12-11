Best non-alcoholic drink options for the holidays

Making the best holiday mocktails for everyone to enjoy!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Not everyone wants to booze it up over the holidays so we are mixing up a few festive mocktails everyone can enjoy.

Nikki Erpelding, from Top 10 Liquors, shares some great recipes:

PASSION FRUIT BELLINI

Ingredients

½ cup - Alcohol Free Eins Zwei Zero Sparkling

1 ounce or to taste - Liber & Co Tropical Passion Fruit Syrup

Directions

Add N/A wine to flute glass or rocks glass with a few cubes, top with Passion fruit syrup and swirl to mix or use a mixing spoon

Garnish with fresh fruit

BOTANICAL, ELDERFLOWER & TONIC MOCKTAIL

Ingredients

.5 ounces of Jack Rudy Cocktail Co, Elderflower tonic mix

3 ounces soda water

1.5 ounces of Seedlip Grove 42

Lime garnish

Directions

Add all ingredients to rocks glass with ice and stir.

Squeeze lime wedge and add to mocktail

GREYHOUND MOCKTAIL

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Seedlip Citrus

3 ounces Muddle & Mint Grapefruit

Directions

Add N/A ingredients to rocks glass filled with ice.