If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Looking to sample the best burgers around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger spots in Yuba City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Big Dawgz Burgers

Big Dawgz Burgers.

PHOTO: JULIO M./YELP

Topping the list is Big Dawgz Burgers. Located at 511 Second St., Suite C, the diner has the highest-rated burgers in Yuba City in addition to its well-regarded hot dogs, boasting 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers praise the spot's house-made jalapeño ranch sauce, which makes an appearance on the Cali and jalapeño burgers (fresh sliced jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, red onion). Any burger can be topped with a fried egg for an extra fee, and chicken, turkey and veggie burgers are also available.

2. Midtown Grill

Midtown Grill.

PHOTO: YOLANDA R./YELP

Next up is Midtown Grill, situated at 747 Colusa Ave. With four stars out of 244 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American eatery, which offers burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite.

The best-loved burger on the menu is probably the Wild West Burger, with bacon, cheddar, beer-battered onion rings and barbecue sauce. In addition, diners may want to check out the restaurant's vaunted garlic fries or sweet potato fries, while veggie customers may be interested in the portobello panini.

3. Blazin Grille

Blazin Grille.

PHOTO: MUNTHER H./YELP

Blazin Grille, a third traditional American diner at 510 Bogue Road in South Yuba City, is another well-loved go-to, with four stars out of 19 Yelp reviews. Yelpers praise its affordable prices for burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and fries.

One interesting specialty is the Flaming Cheetos Asada: hot Cheetos served nacho-style with chopped carne asada, cheese, cilantro and sour cream. Head over to 510 Bogue Road to see for yourself.

© 2018 KXTV