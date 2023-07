Police say medics performed CPR on the 73-year-old woman at the scene, but she died from her injuries at the hospital.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 73-year-old bicyclist died Tuesday after being hit by a car in Stockton.

According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Lower Sacramento Road and Hammer Lane.

