Bicyclist dies after being hit by train in Turlock

Officers found a man who had been hit from behind as he biked across the tracks while the railroad arms were down.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TURLOCK, Calif. — A bicyclist died after being hit by a train in Turlock, the Turlock Police Department said Thursday.

The crash happened Wednesday night around 8 p.m. on East Main Street and the railroad tracks.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been hit from behind as he biked across the railroad tracks while the railroad arms were down. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

The man has not been identified yet and is described as a Hispanic man in his 50s, according to the police department.

Anyone with more information can call Officer Meraz at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6759.

Watch more on ABC10: Placer County family mourns father who died of carbon monoxide poisoning