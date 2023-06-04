Bicyclist dies after being hit by train in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. — A bicyclist died after being hit by a train in Turlock, the Turlock Police Department said Thursday.
The crash happened Wednesday night around 8 p.m. on East Main Street and the railroad tracks.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been hit from behind as he biked across the railroad tracks while the railroad arms were down. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.
The man has not been identified yet and is described as a Hispanic man in his 50s, according to the police department.
Anyone with more information can call Officer Meraz at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6759.
