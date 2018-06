A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by light rail on Thursday in Sacramento, according to Regional Transit.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. when a male in his early 20s was hit near Sproule Street and North 12th Street. Witnesses say the man was hit on the front right side of the train as he was crossing the tracks.

No other information has been released.

