Bicyclist sues city of Folsom for liability after being hit by car

FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom is facing a new lawsuit regarding hazardous road conditions and liability.

Vince Murdock is suing the city after falling victim to being hit by a driver as he was riding his bike in a designated bike lane. Vince Murdock v. City of Folsom was filed on Dec. 7.

Court documents acquired by ABC10 said that the plaintiff, Vince Murdock, is suing Folsom and Sacramento County for liability and dangerous conditions of public property.

“Because their employees, servants, agents, and/or contractors failed to utilize or install any traffic or warning and/or other signals, signs, markings or other devices that were and are necessary to warn (Murdock) and other cyclists of a dangerous condition and frap which endangered the safe movement of bicycle traffic,” stated in the lawsuit.

He is also suing the driver and Folsom Ranch Apartments, where the accident took place.

According to the complaint, on Feb. 8, 2022, around 1:33 p.m. Murdock was riding his bike within the designated bike lane heading westbound on Greenback Lane, near Folsom Ranch Drive. A driver of a 2012 Honda Civic then turned right onto Greenback Lane from Folsom Ranch drive and hit Murdock. As a result of the impact, Murdock was seriously injured.

The suit said Folsom received prior complaints, which means the city is open to being liable for the accident because it failed to correct hazardous conditions before Murdock’s accident

The court document states:

“Defendants, and each of them, had actual notice of the extremely dangerous and hazardous conditions of the public bike lane and adjacent streets that intersected with the bike lane on the subject premises because they had received prior complaints about the dangerous, defective and hazardous condition of the subject premises, knew or should have known of the dangerous character of the condition, and thereafter failed to correct or warn of the dangerous, defective and hazardous condition at any time prior to Plaintiff’s accident.”

According to Sacramento Superior Court, the next scheduled hearing will be Sept. 8 at 8:30 a.m.

