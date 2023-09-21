Bike Stockton program partially suspended due to vandalism, theft

The agency overseeing the program is pushing back on Bike Stockton's decision to remove its bikes and suspend its program.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A state grant-funded program allowing people in Stockton to rent electric bikes by the hour has been partially suspended, according to the agency in charge of overseeing the program.

In a statement, the San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) said the operators of the nonprofit Bike Stockton made the decision Sep. 4 to remove all 105 e-bikes from the streets due to "escalating vandalism and theft."

According to RTD, Bike Stockton, which is operated by the Mobility Development Foundation (MDF), returned a small quantity of the bikes to the campus of the University of the Pacific.

The campus houses one of four racks where riders were allowed to check out and return the e-bikes using a mobile app.

While some of the bikes were returned, RTD says all of them should go back on the streets.

"It is RTD’s view that MDF does not have the authority to unilaterally suspend the bike share program. RTD’s position is that while some vandalism and theft may have occurred, it is likely that some small amount of the same occurs in other cities as well, and as such, this is not an acceptable basis for unilaterally suspending the bike share program," RTD's statement said. "RTD takes its responsibility to oversee a nearly $1 million taxpayer funded program very seriously and RTD will continue to ensure that public funds in support of this program are spent appropriately. RTD has notified MDF of its concerns with MDF’s performance of the contract and requested that MDF bring its performance into compliance."

Officials with Bike Stockton posted a statement to its website saying they are working on redesigning the program.

"This difficult, but necessary decision came after much thought and consideration about what was best for everyone involved, especially loyal Bike Stockton members," the statement said. "This is a pilot project and we knew there would be discovery and learning along the way."

The partial suspension of the program came months after reports first surfaced of some of the e-bikes being stolen.

At the time, Bike Stockton did not say how many were stolen but told ABC10 they were looking at ways to deal with the issue of theft.

The program first launched in March, one of several local projects funded under a $7.4 million grant from the California Air Resources Board, originally awarded to the San Joaquin Council of Governments.

If all the bikes are not immediately returned, RTD says it will "remove MDF" and work with the San Joaquin Council of Governments, City of Stockton and the University of the Pacific to get all the bikes back.

