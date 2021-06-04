Biological mother of Roman Lopez dies

Rochelle Lopez was the biological mother of Roman Lopez, an 11-year-old boy who was found dead in Placerville back in 2020.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The biological mother of Roman Lopez, an 11-year-old boy who was found dead in Placerville in 2020, died over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the family confirmed that she died on April 4.

"Rochelle's family appreciates the outpouring of love and support very much, but would appreciate that the public respect their privacy at this time," the family of Rochelle Lopez said in a statement to ABC10.

Jordan and Lindsay Piper, the father and stepmother of Roman, were arrested in February in connection to Roman's death. They are facing charges that include child abuse.

At the time of Roman's death, Rochelle Lopez hadn't seen her son in more than two years after a custody agreement with the father fell apart. She had been living in Wisconsin.

