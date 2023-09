Black Eyed Peas; Earth, Wind & Fire coming to The Venue at Thunder Valley

The two shows will happen right before New Year's Eve.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Thunder Valley Casino Resort is adding to its fall and winter lineup of shows at The Venue with late December performances by Black Eyed Peas and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The Black Eyed Peas are slated to perform Friday, Dec. 29 while Earth, Wind & Fire will perform the following day, Saturday, Dec. 30.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 and can be purchased through The Venue's website HERE or at the resort's box office.

The Venue's schedule of upcoming shows is below:

Jethro Tull: The Seven Decades Friday, September 29

V101 Big Block Party ’23 Saturday, September 30

The Lumineers Saturday, October 7

Kenny Loggins with Richard Max Friday, October 13

Her Live 2023 Concert (Chinese Event) Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Ne-Yo with Robin Thicke & Mario Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Janet Jackson – Together Again Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Air Supply & Wilson Philips Saturday, October 28

La Unica Internacional Sonora Santanera Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Gwen Stefani Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Chippendales Friday, November 10

Pentatonix – The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year Thursday, November 16

Lindsey Stirling – Snow Waltz Tour Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Memory (Vietnamese) Saturday, November 18

Holiday Soul Jam ’23 Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Jay Leno with Very Special Guest Arsenio Hall Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 T-Pain & Flo Rida Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Pat Green & Diamond Rio with Mark Wills Saturday, December 9

Jo Koy and Friends Friday, December 15

Jo Koy and Friends Saturday, December 16

Girls Night (Chinese) Saturday, December 23

Black Eyed Peas Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Earth, Wind & Fire Saturday, December 30

