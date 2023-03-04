Bliss Market to open antique shop location in Roseville

Bliss Market will offer unique items including furniture, jewelry, clothing, décor and more.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An antique and vintage store is set to open a new location in Roseville.

Co-owner Sydnei Kelly told ABC10 they're expecting to open at Roseville Square in mid to late April, after some construction delays.

"We are so excited to expand and share our love of vintage and handmade with folks in Roseville," Kelly wrote in an email to ABC10.

The Roseville location will be open more hours than the other two stores from Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Roseville store also offers smaller booths and more bookshelf spaces for vendors who are just getting started to rent.

The other locations are Bliss Marketplace in Rancho Cordova at 2529 Mercantile Drive, Suite C; and Midtown Bliss Home & Gifts in Midtown Sacramento at 2722 R Street.

