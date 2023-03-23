Blockbuster reactivates website more than a decade after bankruptcy filing

The company reactivated its website over the weekend and it now shows the video chains' logo and a cryptic phrase

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — Could we soon have Blockbuster nights again? If you’re a fan of the nostalgic video rental chain, we have some news for you...

The company reactivated its website over the weekend and it now shows the video chains' logo and a cryptic phrase: “We are working on rewinding your movie.”

If you open it on your mobile device, it says, “Be kind while we rewind.”

No further details were provided and nothing else was made available on the company’s website.

The brand’s popularity persevered among nostalgic fans who have had increased appreciation for things from the 80s and 90s. Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy in 2010 shortly after streaming services Netflix and Hulu began to rise. Rentals from the popular video rental chain declined and 99% of stores in the U.S. closed.

There is still one remaining Blockbuster in the U.S., located in Bend, Oregon, where a Netflix comedy series was filmed in 2022. Blockbuster has not confirmed a possible return but the Superbowl commercial and reactivation of its website have social media users talking.

"Our 2023 New Year's resolution was to reopen Blockbuster but it seemed like a lot of work so we quit. Should we start going to the gym instead?" Blockbuster wrote in a tweet.

Our 2023 New Year's resolution was to reopen Blockbuster but it seemed like a lot of work so we quit.



Should we start going to the gym instead? — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) January 24, 2023

Watch more on ABC10: Movie filmed in Placer County shines light on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People