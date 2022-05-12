Blue Shield notifies state of 370+ layoffs in Jan. 2023

A bulk of the layoffs are in El Dorado, Sacramento and San Joaquin counties.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 200 Blue Shield employees in the Sacramento region are set to lose their jobs in the new year, according to documents submitted to the state.

The filing breaks down the layoffs as follows: 126 positions in El Dorado County at Town Center A, B, C and D; 74 positions in San Joaquin County at Lodi Reynolds Ranch North and South; and 24 positions in Sacramento at Rancho Cordova – Zinfandel A and B.

Additional layoffs will take place in Alameda, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, San Francisco and Shasta counties.

The layoffs are permanent and expected to happen on Jan. 25, 2023.

Blue Shield sent the following statement to ABC10 when asked about the layoff notice:

"As a nonprofit health plan, Blue Shield of California is driven by its mission to provide access to quality health care that’s sustainably affordable for all. This includes managing administrative costs, operating efficiently, and ensuring we have the right talent, skills, and capabilities in place. In a challenging economy, we have made the tough decision to reduce our staff.

The affected employees have been offered assistance, including staying on the job for up to 90 days while searching for a new position and skills training activities with the support of a certified professional career coach."