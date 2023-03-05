Body discovered after Amador County house fire

Amador County Fire officials said Sunday they discovered a body after responding to a residential structure fire in the Lockwood Community.

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Amador County Fire Protection District crews uncovered a body after a residential structure in the Lockwood Community became fully engulfed by a fire Sunday around 2 a.m. — causing the roof to collapse.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, but discovered the body amid the clean-up process.

Lockwood Fire and Amador County Sheriff's Office deputies also responded to the single-story home fire.

Fire crews will remain on the scene throughout the day as the investigation continues.

