Body discovered after Amador County house fire

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Amador County Fire Protection District crews uncovered a body after a residential structure in the Lockwood Community became fully engulfed by a fire Sunday around 2 a.m. — causing the roof to collapse.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, but discovered the body amid the clean-up process.
Lockwood Fire and Amador County Sheriff's Office deputies also responded to the single-story home fire.
Fire crews will remain on the scene throughout the day as the investigation continues.
