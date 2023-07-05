x
Body found, recovered from American River

The Sacramento Police Department is now investigating

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A body was found in the American River Wednesday, leading police to investigate, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The body was found in the river at 160 Two Rivers Bike Trail in Sacramento, just north of Richards Boulevard and 7th Street. Fire crews recovered the body after finding it.

Sacramento Police Department officials are now investigating, according to the fire department.

No additional information is available at this time. 

