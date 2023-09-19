x
Body found in Butte County creek

The body was found around 10:44 a.m. in Big Chico Creek near the 1300 block Bidwell Ave. floating face down.

CHICO, Calif. — A person was found dead in a Butte County creek Tuesday morning, according to the Chico Police Department.

The body was found around 10:44 a.m. in Big Chico Creek near the 1300 block Bidwell Ave. floating face down. Officials say the person was confirmed dead at the scene and there are no obvious signs of foul play at this time. 

An investigation is ongoing and identification of the person is awaiting notification of next of kin. 

No other information is available at this time. 

