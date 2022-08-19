Body found in RV after east Sacramento fire

Officers were initially called about a shooting, but they got to the scene and found an RV on fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a burned RV Friday afternoon.

Police say officers were initially called to the area of Folsom Boulevard and Hornet Drive about a shooting.

When they got to the scene, they found an RV fully engulfed in flames. Sacramento Fire arrived and put the fire out, at which time they found a body inside the RV.

The identity of the person has not been released yet and no other details are available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.