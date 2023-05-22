Body found in the brush along Highway 50 near Sunrise Boulevard

California Highway Patrol says the body could not be identified due to the level of decomposition.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The death of a person found in brush along Highway 50 in Sacramento is under investigation.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were sent to eastbound Highway 50, west of Sunrise Boulevard, around noon Monday for a body in the brush.

According to CHP, they could not be identified due to the level of decomposition. They are no longer at the scene and the road is open again.

No other information is available at this time.

