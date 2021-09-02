Body found in an embankment near known homeless encampment, police say

A man called the Placerville Police Department after seeing a 'body of a deceased male' while walking along Broadway Drive.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Placerville Police found a dead body down an embankment early Tuesday morning. Officers got a call from a man who was walking along Broadway Drive at around 7:30 a.m. when he saw a body of a dead man, according to a press release.

When Placerville Police and paramedics got to the embankment, they learned the man had died. The area is known to be a homeless encampment. Police have identified the man and said they knew who he was, according to the press release. He was last seen drinking alcohol at the homeless camp on Feb. 8 at around 7 p.m.

After investigating the death, with the help of the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office CSI, they do not believe the death was suspicious.

"We are currently working with the El Dorado County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death," Placerville Police said in the press release.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call the Placerville Police Department.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Hit-and-run driver sought after mother, infant struck in South Sacramento neighborhood

A mother was walking with her infant in a stroller on Luchessi Drive when she was struck by a person driving a silver or white Honda Odyssey van on Sunday.