Officers got a call just after 6 a.m. about a body near eastbound I-80, under the Highway 244 overcrossing.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — A body was found near Interstate 80 in Sacramento County Thursday morning after a suspected hit and run, according to California Highway Patrol.

It is unclear the exact time the person was hit and killed. CHP is investigating the hit-and-run.

