Body of Mehki Clay pulled from lake in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a missing swimmer was pulled from the bottom of an El Dorado County lake Tuesday morning.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office identified the swimmer as 19-year-old Mehki Clay, of Carmichael.
Deputies said Clay was reported missing around 4:45 p.m. at Jenkinson Lake in Pollock Pines Monday.
Deputies, Cal Fire and a dive team responded and Clay was ultimately recovered from the bottom of the lake around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
