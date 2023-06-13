x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Body of Mehki Clay pulled from lake in El Dorado County

Deputies said the Carmichael teen's body was recovered from the bottom of the Jenkinson Lake.

More Videos

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a missing swimmer was pulled from the bottom of an El Dorado County lake Tuesday morning.

 The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office identified the swimmer as 19-year-old Mehki Clay, of Carmichael.

Deputies said Clay was reported missing around 4:45 p.m. at Jenkinson Lake in Pollock Pines Monday. 

Deputies, Cal Fire and a dive team responded and Clay was ultimately recovered from the bottom of the lake around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Man's death harrowing reminder of dangers along American River

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out