Body of missing person pulled from levee in Stockton

While the name of the missing person hasn't been released, the sheriff's office says the person went missing in 2007

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a person missing since 2007 was pulled from a levee in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the body was found in one of the cars they were removing from the levee near 8 Mile Road.

Sheriff's spokesperson Heather Brent the discovery was made during a joint operation with the Boating Safety Unit and the Sacramento County Sheriff Dive Team. She said deputies were originally trying to pull vehicles out of the delta when one of the cars wound up being registered to a missing person. The missing person's body has not been identified yet.

Three cars in total were removed from t he levee during the operation at the levee.

WATCH ALSO | Underwater Junkyard: Dozens of vehicles sit below the surface of the San Joaquin River