San Joaquin Valley, Calif. — The body of a teen missing since Aug. 2 has been found near Bethany Reservoir, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

Sumedh Singh Sidhu's body was found near the reservoir, an area just over 18 miles east of Livermore, Calif.

"No foul play is suspected and cause of death is not known at this time," the department said in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

Sidhu had last been seen at his parents’ home in Mountain House, Calif. on Aug. 2, according to deputies. While initially a missing person case, the department said earlier this week that recent developments led them to escalate the search to an "at-risk missing person investigation."



San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office