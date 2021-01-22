Sacramento County Sheriff's Office to have bodycams for select deputies starting Feb. 15, 2021

This will be the first time the department will have body cameras. The rest of the department will be fully equipped by this summer.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sgt. Rod Grassman, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC10 that all specialty units for the sheriff's office, which include the gang unit, the problem oriented police team and homeless outreach team will all have body cameras and those cameras will be fully implemented by Feb.15, 2021.

Last year, Sheriff Scott Jones told ABC10 the department "desperately wants body cameras."

After those teams become equipped, the department will begin training and implementing body cameras for all of its other 1,500 sworn officers not on special teams. The sheriff's office expects to have them all fully in use and ready to go by June 2021.

Back in September 2020 when the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors originally approved funding for these cameras, Sheriff Jones told ABC10 he wanted to have them fully implemented for all of his officers within six months. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, that timeline was pushed back because of logistics to getting deputies together and training them.

