BottleRock organizers released the lineup Monday morning featuring Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs.

NAPA, Calif. — Metallica, P!nk Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs will headline BottleRock 2022 in Napa Valley this year.

Organizers released the lineup Monday morning featuring other performers such as The Black Crowes, Kygo and Pitbull.

See the full lineup on BottleRock's website.

BottleRock 2022 is planned for May 27 to May 29.

Where does BottleRock 2022 take place?

Bottle 2022 is being held at the Napa Valley Expo.

