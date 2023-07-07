Boxcar eatery planned for downtown Lodi

The project still faces some hurdles, but architects hope to break ground in 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

LODI, Calif. — A new outdoor eatery proposed for Downtown Lodi hopes to blend entertainment, food, entrepreneurship and community.

'Boxcar,' planned for the corner of Sacramento Street and Lodi Avenue, would be comprised of 28 stacked railroad boxcars housing different food vendors, tables and areas for activities.

"It's a great area where people can go to different vendors, pick what they want to eat or choose to drink and then everybody kind of coming together and partaking in more communal activities," said John Vierra part-owner of the Lodi firm hired to plan the development. "Either it's games or just sitting in a common seating area, you know, just enjoying the company."

Vierra is eager for the day that he can walk from his office to the eatery for lunch, but ideally, business people won't be the only customers.

"The younger demographic is wanting more, they're wanting to be outside, they're wanting more choices. They enjoy food, wine and beer mixed with recreational activities" said Vierra. "The hours of operation will end at 10 (p.m.). So, you know, really just hitting more the family market. We want it to be a very family-centered type of use."

The city of Lodi still has to approve site planning for the project, but if things stay on track, Vierra expects to break ground in 2024. The project, spearheaded by a Lodi-area landlord who rents restaurant spaces, has been in the works for three years.

Part of the goal of Boxcar will be to serve as a launchpad, or fast track, for those considering opening a restaurant.

"Instead of a full restaurant, it's more localized into these smaller footprints, and then it's shared in this kind of common dining area so it has a more urban feel, a more unique kind of business plan," said Vierra. "It is kind of like an incubator where it tests these concepts and lets those that are just flourishing and doing well to expand."

As planning continues full steam ahead for Vierra, excitement and hunger are getting off the rails.

"We take pride in enhancing our community," said Vierra. "So it's really gratifying working on a project just two blocks away from the office that will have a direct impact on the community that we work in, and some of us live at."