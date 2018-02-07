There are some natural and man-made barriers that can help get the County Fire "boxed in."

This map is exaggerated and off, but the angle make it easy to view.

I think they will use Highway 16 as the northeast fireline, and Highway 128 to the south. The west side of the fire can only go to the shore of Lake Berryessa, so they can get three sides pretty quickly.

Then, that leaves the East flank of fire which is a problem, which includes lots of ranches to protect, but, this fire will have a much tougher time growing in the lower terrain and access is much better, so that fourth line will have some help from the lay of the land.

With that said, I think the fire will still grow, but expect some bigger jumps in containment in next few days.

