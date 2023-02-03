CHP: 2 boys killed in Amador County crash weren't 'properly restrained'

According to CHP's accident report, the driver was speeding at the time of the crash

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol has released more information about an Amador County crash that left a man and two children dead Thursday.

The report says officers were sent to a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Irish Hill Road around 2 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows a 40-year-old man was speeding north in a 2002 Toyota Echo when he lost control, drove off the road and hit a tree.

The driver and his two passengers – a 7-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy – died from their injuries. According to CHP, the two boys were not properly restrained.

CHP says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, and that weather conditions were clear and sunny at the time.

