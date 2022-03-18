Brannan Island State Recreation Area to close in April

California State Parks officials say they are looking for a new operator for their recreation area on Brannan Island.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A popular recreation area along the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta is slated to close in April after California State Parks officials say the island's operator announced they are planning to end their operations.

Brannan Island Recreation Area, part of the California Department of Parks and Recreation, has been operating under a month-to-month contract with American Land and Leisure since 2013.

According to a press release issued Thursday by California State Parks, American Land and Leisure informed state officials recently that they plan to stop operations on the island on April 1.

Without an operator, the recreation area will be forced to close, California State Parks says.

"Due to the remote location of the state recreation area, there are no resources within State Parks to keep it open," California State Parks said in the statement. "Affected reservation holders will be contacted by the state’s reservation system – ReserveCalifornia.com – via email and provided with a refund. Reservation cancellations and refunds will be automatic."

The state called closure "temporary" but didn't provide a timeline for specifically when and how it would reopen.

Brannan Island, a 336-acre recreation area sandwiched in between the Sacramento River and Three Mile Slough, has been open as a state park since 1965.

For years, local families have boated, camped, fished, picnicked and swam at the recreation area in southern Sacramento County.

California State Parks say they hope the closure will be temporary as they search for a new operator for the recreation area.

For those hoping to enjoy the central valley's rivers and lakes, California State Parks has suggested visiting other local recreation areas and parks.

"For similar recreational opportunities in Sacramento and San Joaquin counties, please visit Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, Auburn State Recreation Area, Colusa Sacramento River State Recreation Area, and San Luis Reservoir State Recreation Area," California State Parks said in their press release.

