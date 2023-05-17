Vacaville Brazilian steakhouse expanding to Fairfield, Sacramento

The two locations are expected to open in about two months.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — After bringing food from Brazil to Vacaville, the Carvalho family is expanding their steakhouse to Fairfield and Sacramento.

Both spots are expected to open in about two months. Sacramento's location is a few blocks from the capitol at 1111 J St. and Fairfield's is in the Solano Town Center at 1350 Travis Blvd.

Pampas Brazilian Steakhouse came to Vacaville in 2019 after owner Rodrigo Carvalho, his wife Daniela and son Luiz frequented steakhouses and missed the taste of home.

"We missed Brazilian food here because here's very different," said Daniela. "One day, I played with him and said, 'we should open a steak house for us...' And here we are."

With over 17 cuts of meat, a loaded salad bar, soups and other sides, Rodrigo assures there's food for everyone to eat.

"We have everything there. Fish that they don't usually have in a steakhouse, like tilapia and real ceviche," said Rodrigo. "We have a bunch of things... A bunch of options."

Prices may vary, but Vacaville's location currently charges $68.95 for lunch and dinner with access to all options. For just the salad bar, the price is $40.95. Kids under 3 eat for free, under 6 for $6 and under 11 for $34.95.

Luiz and Rodrigo say they chose the name Pampas because of its cultural significance and the beginning of their restaurant experiences in Argentina which has a location known as "The Pampas."

The family says they're looking to expand further, potentially scouting out a location in West Palm Beach, Florida, and San Diego, California.

For those who can't wait to try the food, the Vacaville location is open now at 909 Merchant St.