Man wanted after 'violent incident' in El Dorado County found dead

The sheriff's office says 33-year-old Bruce Gordon's body was found on the South Fork of the American River.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PILOT HILL, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a violent attack in El Dorado County has been found dead.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, a man’s body was pulled from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday after recent floods. The man was later identified as 33-year-old Bruce Gordon.

Gordon was wanted for a ‘violent incident’ that happened on Meadow Croft Lane in Pilot Hill on Dec. 12 that left two people with significant injuries.

His cause of death is under investigation.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Sheriff's deputies recover 3rd body after New Year's storms in Sacramento County