Bureau of Reclamation increases water allocations for 2023

The allocation increase is due to vast increases in reservoir storage statewide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Bureau of Reclamation said Tuesday water allocations to the Central Valley Project will increase thanks to the incredible amount of rain and snow the state has received.

The initial allocation issued Feb. 22 was conservative due to below-average precipitation in February, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

The increase is due to the persistent wet weather that dominated the end of February and almost all of March. The atmospheric river events have greatly boosted reservoir levels, including the two main reservoirs in the state north and south of the delta - Shasta and San Luis, respectively.

Since making initial allocations last month, Shasta Reservoir, the cornerstone of the Central Valley Project, has increased from 59% to 81%; and San Luis Reservoir, the largest reservoir south-of-Delta, from 64% to 97%, according to the press release.

The latest allocations raised irrigation water service to 80% from 35% of their contract total, and municipal and industrial water service to 100% from 75% of their historic use.

The allocations are likely to raise once again as the reservoirs continue to fill thanks to ongoing storm systems and the upcoming snow melt.