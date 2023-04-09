Davis man walked for 2 hours in mud to leave Burning Man after heavy rain brought flooding

"I walked out basically with my feet in plastic bags and socks, and the nearest town was like 10-11 miles away."

NEVADA, USA — A driving ban was lifted Monday afternoon days after heavy rain brought flooding to the Burning Man festival site. Tens of thousands of attendees were stuck in the northern Nevada desert wading through mud.

As of midday Monday, organizers said around 64,000 people remain on site.

Riley Hickman, from Davis, was at the festival.

"Your world shrunk very quickly because of the mud, so it became really difficult to move--you couldn't bike, you couldn't drive," he said. "I don't have a car. How can I get out?"

Hickman decided to walk out, making his way through the mud-covered desert to try to get to the nearest road and, eventually, get a ride home. Hickman said he walked for about two hours until a good Samaritan passed by.

"I walked out basically with my feet in plastic bags and socks, and the nearest town was like 10-11 miles away. It's called Gerlach," he said. "There ended up being an old time burner, he showed up with a shuttle and was just like, 'I can give you a lift to Gerlach,' so really burner spirit, burner mentality of just like, we're going to go and try to help people."

Once in Gerlach, Hickman was able to get a ride from a family-friend back to the Sacramento area, but his uncle was still trying to get out in an RV Monday afternoon. Bob Gehlen told ABC10 it took seven hours to drive from the campsite to a paved road as thousands of cars tried to get out once the driving ban was lifted.

Sacramento Pastor Pamela Anderson was also stuck in the mud.

"We've been truly cut off from the outside — from the rest of the world," she said.

Anderson dealt with a spotty signal as she and others tried to connect with family and friends, but still they are in positive spirits and making the best of the situation.

"Cars are able to go by, but there are some vehicles that are stuck. You can see in the distance an RV is stuck, but see, someone is riding a bike so that gives us hope," Anderson said. "Even though the rain came, people may say, 'Oh, the burn stopped,' it didn't, we just pivoted."

She said her group has plenty of water and is prepared to get by.

Burning Man festivities are set to resume Monday night with the burning of a large structure called "the man."

Organizers confirmed that a man in his 40s died at the festival. They said his death wasn't weather-related.

Anderson told ABC10 a memorial was made for him at the site.

