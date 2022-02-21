Driver in hospital after being ejected from vehicle in Business 80 crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is in critical condition after a crash on Business 80 near Marconi Avenue.
Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened around 8:35 p.m. Monday night along the westbound lanes of the roadway.
Firefighters said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Four children who were also in the vehicle had minor injuries.
The vehicle ended up on Connie Drive near Naomi way after the crash.
