x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Driver in hospital after being ejected from vehicle in Business 80 crash

Sacramento Fire Department said four children in the vehicle had minor injuries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is in critical condition after a crash on Business 80 near Marconi Avenue.

Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened around 8:35 p.m. Monday night along the westbound lanes of the roadway.

Firefighters said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Four children who were also in the vehicle had minor injuries.

The vehicle ended up on Connie Drive near Naomi way after the crash.

Credit: ABC10kxtv
A driver is in the hospital after a crash along Business 80 near Marconi Avenue

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Life for a rookie police officer: an extended interview

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get caught up on the day's latest headlines with Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.

In Other News

Suspect arrested in deadly Elk Grove bus stop stabbing