x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Businesses luring employees along with customers this season

In Folsom, an affluent suburb of Sacramento, city councilwoman Sarah Aquino is telling people to take part-time jobs at their favorite businesses.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Businesses struggled to get through the Great Recession a decade ago as low demand forced them to shed workers to stay afloat. But the opposite is happening in the pandemic where there is lots of demand but fewer workers. 

The labor shortage has played out in surprising ways across California.

 In Folsom, an affluent suburb of Sacramento, city councilwoman Sarah Aquino is telling people to take part-time jobs at their favorite businesses. Aquino is an insurance broker. But she's also working part time as a hostess at one of her favorite local restaurants. She considers it her civic duty.

Read the full AP story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: 'We really had a rough year' | Roseville Galleria boutiques rejoice first Black Friday since 2019

In Other News

Tyrese Haliburton on his Sacramento Kings gutting out a 141-137 3-OT win over the Los Angeles Lakers