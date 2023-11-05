Businesses along the Highway 108 corridor struggle as Caltrans works to reopen roads

Businesses say they're locked out by the snow-filled highway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Businesses along Highway 108 say they're concerned about what snow-related road closings will do to their profits. They say there could be millions in revenue loss for Mono and Tuolumne counties.

They're anticipating the closings lasting deep into spring as it was a heavy snow year, and they reached out to local and state leaders in mid-March to try and get more help for Caltrans crews.

Heidi Lupo is the Director of Operations at Pinecrest Lake Resort and owns a small business of her own.

"This really is about the entire 108/120 corridors and everybody... from the small coffee shops, the gas stations, the restaurants, the bars," said Lupo.

She thinks the crews are amazing and work extremely hard but thinks they need more help to get the road open too. Even though people can get to Pinecrest, Lupo says they can't get much further up the 108 corridors and people are asking for refunds.

Rick Brewer with Caltrans District 10 says when it comes to clearing snow off of the highway, it's the responsibility of Caltrans.

"The only time we’re able to bring in contractors is when there's a real maintenance issue on the road, a major mudslide, a sinkhole, or a pothole that has to be fixed," said Brewer.

He says their machines were ready for winter and there are no staffing issues, but the amount of snow compared to previous years is different. In terms of timeline, he says there's always a goal, but never a deadline.

Brewer says there is a huge amount of snow and crews never know what they'll find underneath it — rocks, branches or even mudslides. It's why Brewer says crews must work carefully for their safety and to preserve equipment. He adds the steepness of the mountain passes and narrow roads make nighttime work unsafe.

Matt Bloom is the owner of Kennedy Meadows Resort and Pack Station. He says in his 35 years, he's never made it up there this late. He says there's been heavy snow years in the past, but he's always been able to get access by the end of April.

"Every week really makes a big difference. When you're only open for five months out of the year, when you lose a month, that’s a huge loss and every week matters at this point. Every weekend is a big deal," said Bloom.

He's hopeful it'll be open by Memorial Day weekend.

Jason Poisson is the executive director of the Jack and Buena Foundation and Camp Jack Hazard. He's run the summer camp up there for years and says he needs to get up the mountain to assess the damage after winter. He says the prolonged reopening could cost him thousands of dollars.

Poisson adds the closings don't just impact Tuolumne County, but the east side of the Sierra.

"We've been talking with the Mono County tourism board and Mammoth Mountain resort and those are all places that are going to be impacted by the inability to move all of the incredible amounts of snow," said Poisson.

He says even before this, it’s been a tough few years for businesses along Highway 108, with the Donnell Fire in 2018, the pandemic and inflation.

"We’re hopeful people will have a little bit of grace, a little bit of patience to let our crews do their job the best they can and know they’re working hard for the people of California. They really are," said Brewer.

Brewer says crews have made it about halfway to the summit — about 14 miles east of the Sno-Park along Highway108. District 9 crews in Mono County are working toward the summit from the east. He says crews have been working 10-12 hours a day toward Sonora Pass, which is over 9,000 feet up.

