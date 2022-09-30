Small businesses, minorities may be heavily affected by gas appliance bans

The United Nations Environment Program says methane — a byproduct of using natural gas — has 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California and the Sacramento region move toward a low-carbon economy, small and minority-owned businesses of all kinds will be affected by this complex transition.

From stoves to hot water, natural gas is used to power many homes and businesses here in California. Some experts say that's a problem for people's health and the environment.

Liane Randolph, the chair of the California Air Resources Board, spoke with small businesses and community members during a discussion hosted by the CalAsian Chamber of Commerce, Friday.

It's all in an effort to help local businesses find the best ways to reduce their natural gas use.

"With the significant state and federal investments, there are a lot of programs out there and we're really trying to orient those programs more towards smaller operators and smaller businesses," said Randolph.

California moved forward with a plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered heaters by 2030 last week.

Some critics of the ban say it will cost homeowners and businesses too much to switch from gas to electric appliances — costing them both quality and money.

"I can tell you ethnic restaurants are being pushed around," said chef David Soohoo. "We're being pushed around. For example, induction woks. It simply is good, ok at home but it cannot cook family style with a speed that will make customers happy. There are lots of issues here"

Randolph says the board is trying to be mindful of the potential cons to the pros.

"We do need to be mindful of what the benefits and burdens are and who those benefits and burdens will accrue too,” said Randolph. “One of the things we've really been trying to do is to think about that with an equity lens to understand that burdens are not equal."

The recent ruling by the air board to ban gas heaters is part of a larger mission from the state to be carbon neutral by 2045.

To try and hit this goal, the state just recently banned the sale of new gasoline powered cars by 2035.

