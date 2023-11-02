Bars, restaurants prepare for Super Bowl LVII

Public House Downtown is still offering table reservations before the game.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Super Bowl Sunday less than 24 hours away, local restaurants and bars are preparing for sports fans to descend on Downtown Sacramento to watch the big game.

At Public House Downtown, guests can watch the big game on a 110 inch TV. Management tells us they also have more than 20 TVs around the bar and restaurant.

Public House is cooking up loads of entrees and appetizers, including burgers, pizza, pulled pork nachos and, of course, wings.

"I'm super excited! I've worked here for the past 6 super bowls and it's always a good time, lots of people, lots of drinks, food," said Glen Werley, a bartender at Public House Downtown. "We have so many different beers on tap. Local beers."

The bar area is first come, first served so staff recommend getting there early to grab a good spot.

To reserve a table, visit Public House Downtown’s website HERE.

