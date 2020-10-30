Butte County women facing prison for Camp Fire related FEMA benefits fraud

According to court documents, the two women each filed a fraudulent claim with FEMA seeking disaster assistance

PARADISE, Calif. — A federal grand jury indicted two Butte County women separately for making false statements on an application for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) benefits in connection with the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif.

Cynthia Seeley, 66, of Magalia, and Kristen Canapary, 53, of Butte County are now facing the possibility of prison time and a hefty fine.

According to court documents, Seeley and Canapary each filed a fraudulent claim with FEMA seeking disaster assistance. They each falsely claimed a primary residence that was not their actual residence at the time of the fire.

Seeley received just over $11,600 in cash benefits from FEMA. Canapary received just over $8,970 in benefits, as well as temporary housing.

The indictments, handed down on Friday, are part of what U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott says are "ongoing efforts to investigate and prosecute a variety of disaster-related frauds."

“In 2018, in the aftermath of the Carr and Camp Fires, we encouraged the public to report any suspected fraudulent activity and promised to aggressively pursue and prosecute fraud and abuse," Scott said in a statement. "As California continues to be affected by wildfires, we stand by that commitment, and want to remind those who would try to fraudulently profit from the situation, that the U.S. Attorney’s Office together with the federal law enforcement will continue to aggressively pursue and prosecute disaster fraud.”

Seeley and Canapary are each charged with one count of fraud in connection with a major disaster or emergency benefits. If convicted, Seeley and Canapary, each face a maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

These two cases are not the only Paradise Camp Fire fraud claims that the U.S. Department of Justice is looking into.

In December 2019, six defendants were indicted for making a false statement about their primary residence in an application for FEMA assistance: Patrick Prigmore, Daniel Connelly, Evan Palmer, Deborah Laughlin, Kristy Marie Tapp, and Andrew Keffer.

Prigmore and Connelly have already pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. The whereabouts of Kristy Marie Tapp, 34, and Andrew Keffer, 44, are unknown.

If anyone has information about Keffer’s or Tapp’s whereabouts, they can call DHS-OIG’s duty line at (619) 235-2514.