A Butte County K9 officer was stabbed by a man threatening to kill himself, early Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Butte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man lying in the bushes at the entrance to a wildlife area near Oro Dam Boulevard and 10th Street in Oroville.

When deputies arrived they found the suspect, 51-year-old Lonnie McAlister, and asked him to leave the area. According to the report, McAlister grew agitated and refused to go.

Deputies say, soon after they made contact, McAlister pulled out a small pocket knife, held it to his throat, and said he wanted to die. During the standoff, authorities say McAlister repeatedly asked the deputies to shoot him and even started to make cuts in his own neck.

Butte County Sheriff's Department

Fearing for his safety, the deputies said they first deployed tasers to no affect. They then released K9 officer “Ray” to attempt to disarm McAlister. As Ray moved in, deputies say McAlister attacked, stabbing at the dog twice. Luckily, the dog’s harness kept the knife from penetrating his skin. Deputies say Ray only suffered minor scrapes and bruising and was able to run back to his handler.

After the attack, deputies moved in with bean bag guns, tasers and another K9 officer, “Solo”. Their second attempt to subdue McAlister was successful.

McAlister was first taken to the hospital to be treated for his self-inflicted knife wounds and a mental health evaluation.

From there he was booked into the Butte County Jail on complaints of resisting an officer with violence, battery of a police service dog, brandishing a weapon at an officer and failure to register as a sex offender. His bond was set at $70,000.

K9 officer Ray has been cleared to return to duty.

