Lockdown lifted at C-Roy Carmichael Middle School in Portola

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says the Veteran’s Crisis Center got a threatening text from a man named "Paul" around 8 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTOLA, Calif. — The lockdown at C-Roy Carmichael Middle School has been lifted after officials determined a threatening text message was a "false alarm."

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says a minor was identified as the sender of the text and there is "no further threat to public safety." It is not clear if this minor was a student at the middle school or if they have any connection to the school.

The lockdown began after officials say they received a call from the Veteran’s Crisis Center about a threat made against the school Wednesday morning.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says the center got a text from a man named "Paul" just before 8 a.m. The message allegedly said he was homicidal and had plans to "kill several people" at the school.

The principal locked down the campus at the sheriff's office's request while units investigated.

School and law enforcement officials are working together to find a "resolution of this matter," according to a press release.

No further information is available at this time.